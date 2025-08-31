India-Japan alliance fashions future on trust and technology

Built to trust and building to last, the India-Japan partnership is entering its most defining decade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Japan for the annual summit was more than just another diplomatic event. It was a strategic signal.

The two countries are deepening a relationship that has remained steady, incident-free, and mutually reinforcing over the decades. This is happening in a world of growing geopolitical fragmentation, technological divides and supply chain uncertainty.

A ‘Joint Vision for the Next Decade’ sits at the heart of this summit. It is a forward-facing blueprint based on eight pillars: economic security, advanced technology, clean energy, resilient mobility, innovation ecosystems and grassroots partnerships between states and prefectures.

Japan’s decision to double its private investment target in India to ten trillion yen ($67 billion) is more than just capital. It’s a commitment reflecting Japan’s strategic wager on India’s scale, capability, and its future role in shaping a global order that suits Japan. Economic security now defines the partnership.

The launch of a structured dialogue between Japanese and Indian industry federations marks a turning point, aligning the public and private sectors to accelerate action in strategic domains, including critical infrastructure and emerging technologies.