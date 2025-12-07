Recasting a historic partnership for a new global order

India and Russia on Friday executed one of the most sweeping recalibrations of their partnership in over a decade, signalling unmistakably that the relationship, long anchored in defence, nuclear energy and space, is entering a decisive new phase. Despite geopolitical turbulence and Western sanctions on Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled a forceful, future-focused India-Russia Economic Roadmap 2030. This plan aims to transform economic engagement from a traditionally narrow base into a diversified engine of growth. For years, the partnership needed a modern economic architecture to match its strategic weight. This summit delivered precisely that. The new roadmap is ambitious and unapologetically strategic. It aims to catapult bilateral trade to $100 billion, institutionalise joint manufacturing, and build resilience into supply chains across critical sectors. Modi described the relationship as a “pole star” of India’s foreign policy—reliable and tested over eight turbulent decades. Friday’s announcements showed the two nations are ready to elevate this legacy into a forward-looking economic and technological alliance.

India will establish pharma manufacturing in Russia. Russia will join Indian fertiliser production. A mobility and migration pact will ease the movement of workers. A new ecosystem for maritime collaboration—covering shipbuilding, training, and the Northern Sea Route—will anchor long-term connectivity. Critical minerals, energy, trade facilitation, customs interoperability, and e-visa access for Russians are included in plans to modernise the bilateral economic architecture. Modi underlined that these initiatives show a shared commitment to take the partnership to “new heights”, including progress toward a free trade pact with the Eurasian Economic Union.