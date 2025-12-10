Mind community concern while dousing Odisha fury

The murder of an Adivasi woman has reopened old wounds in Odisha’s Malkangiri. The state’s southernmost district faced chaos when a large group of Adivasi community members marched into MV-26, one of the villages created under the Dandakaranya project, and set ablaze the houses of Bengali refugees on Sunday. The arson continued the next day despite a suspect’s arrest. Timely action could have prevented the crisis, which had been building up since the woman went missing on December 1 and her decapitated body was found three days later. Police action not only came late, but was insufficient to calm the crowd that went on the rampage right in front of top officials. Prohibitory orders have been clamped and internet access restricted.

Though there is a pause in violence after a peace committee meeting, the region remains on the boil. The district has, for the first time, witnessed a flare-up of this magnitude between Adivasis and Bengalis. The state machinery’s failure is evident even though the opposition parties have, curiously, remained silent. Since coming to power in June 2024, the BJP government has walked into law-and-order troubles one after another. Despite Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s clear instructions, the state police have let him down.