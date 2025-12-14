Banishing night too risky a plan

A California-based start-up, Reflect Orbital, plans to launch a constellation of 4,000 satellites with giant reflective mirrors in low-Earth orbit to illuminate the night side of the planet by bouncing sunlight back down from space. Each satellite would carry a square, high-reflectivity mylar mirror ranging in width from 33 feet to an astonishing 180 feet. From orbit, these mirrors would illuminate about 4.8 square kilometres at a time, creating moving patches of brightness as the satellites race overhead. The company claims this light would be far more powerful than a full moon, effectively delivering daylight to places meant to be dark.

The idea has already moved beyond sketches and simulations. Last year, Reflect Orbital tested a large mirror attached to a hot-air balloon and has since applied to the US Federal Communications Commission for a licence. Its first prototype satellite, Earendil-1, carrying a 60-foot mirror, could launch as early as April 2026. A dozen more satellites are planned over the following two years, with the company ultimately aiming to deploy all 4,000 by 2030.