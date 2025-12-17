New education Bill: Centralised authority in a concurrent subject

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha and referred to a parliamentary committee, is being presented as a much-needed corrective to India’s fragmented higher-education regulatory framework. Its stated objective of simplifying oversight and eliminating overlapping authorities addresses long-standing concerns. However, the Bill also raises issues that warrant close scrutiny by parliament and the academic community.

By replacing multiple regulators with a single apex body supported by three councils, the Bill centralises decision-making to a significant degree. This invites questions about whether the promise of streamlined governance comes at the cost of the federal character of higher education, a subject on the Constitution’s Concurrent List. State universities, which cater to the majority of India’s students, may find their scope for academic and administrative decision-making constrained by nationally-determined standards, frameworks, and compliance mechanisms—even when these are formally described as non-binding.

The emphasis on promoting Bharatiya knowledge systems and languages is another notable feature. Engagement with India’s intellectual traditions is valuable, but the legislation offers little clarity on how such engagement will remain open, scholarly, and optional rather than prescriptive. In the absence of explicit safeguards, ‘Indianisation’ risks becoming a malleable label shaped by political priorities rather than informed academic consensus.