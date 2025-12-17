Telangana's Vision 2047 must enrich all citizens

The Vision 2047 document unveiled on the final day of the Telangana Rising summit lays out a transformative blueprint for the state’s future. Coinciding with the Congress government’s two-year anniversary in office, the event broke the mould of conventional investment gatherings by focusing less on chasing capital and more on setting the wheels of economic metamorphosis in motion. Its goal was to propel Telangana towards a $3-trillion economy by 2047. It was an icing on the cake that the summit drew in memorandums of understanding worth over ₹5.75 lakh crore, promising 13 lakh jobs.

The vision, rooted in the wisdom of a diverse array of economic experts, charts clear interim milestones, including $1 trillion in state gross domestic product in a decade, more than four times the current GSDP of roughly $210 billion. Hitting the $3-trillion mark will require compounded growth of about 12.9 percent. It’s indeed a steep climb, but not a pipe-dream if the reforms being initiated remain on course. Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao threw his weight behind the ambition, highlighting Telangana’s rise from a region once shackled by feudal structures to one of India’s fastest-growing states. He also sounded a gentle warning bell: the state must sustain 8-9 percent annual growth while ensuring that prosperity trickles down from the top.