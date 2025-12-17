Telangana's Vision 2047 must enrich all citizens

The Vision 2047 document unveiled on the final day of the Telangana Rising summit lays out a transformative blueprint for the state’s future. Coinciding with the Congress government’s two-year anniversary in office, the event broke the mould of conventional investment gatherings by focusing less on chasing capital and more on setting the wheels of economic metamorphosis in motion. Its goal was to propel Telangana towards a $3-trillion economy by 2047. It was an icing on the cake that the summit drew in memorandums of understanding worth over ₹5.75 lakh crore, promising 13 lakh jobs.
The vision, rooted in the wisdom of a diverse array of economic experts, charts clear interim milestones, including $1 trillion in state gross domestic product in a decade, more than four times the current GSDP of roughly $210 billion. Hitting the $3-trillion mark will require compounded growth of about 12.9 percent. It’s indeed a steep climb, but not a pipe-dream if the reforms being initiated remain on course. Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao threw his weight behind the ambition, highlighting Telangana’s rise from a region once shackled by feudal structures to one of India’s fastest-growing states. He also sounded a gentle warning bell: the state must sustain 8-9 percent annual growth while ensuring that prosperity trickles down from the top.
At the heart of the blueprint are three interlinked plans: the core urban region economy positioning Hyderabad as a global innovation powerhouse; the peri-urban region economy developing the outer belt for industrial corridors and infrastructure; and the rural agri region economy focusing on tech-enabled agriculture and sustainability. The catalysts would include green mobility, life sciences, and creative industries—aimed at accelerating growth while steering the state towards net-zero targets.
The lingering question is whether the state’s execution muscle can match its lofty ambitions. Anand Mahindra remarked at the event that humility and curiosity will be the wind beneath the state’s wings. The real test will be in the thunderous announcements triggering a rain of riches on every citizen.