Nitish's impropriety deserves clear apology, not weak justification

Nitish Kumar, who took oath as chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time just a month ago, has put himself in the eye of a storm by his recent act of yanking down the veil covering a Muslim woman’s face during a government function in which she was receiving an appointment order as an AYUSH doctor. Video clips of the event, in which the CM’s own colleagues seem to acknowledge the violation, have gone viral and the response from the leader’s party and allies has been disquieting.
At a time when experts are urging parents to teach their children about respecting boundaries, the 74-year-old leader’s actions were a blatant violation. An apology would have been the correct response from the CM. But justifications of the act—ranging from dismissing it as an act of affection to suggesting worse could have happened—are extremely jarring and symbolic of the daily acts of ‘gentle’ violence women face in this country, especially those belonging to marginalised and minority communities. In an example of whataboutery that has become par for the course, Nitish’s supporters pointed to former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot removing a woman’s ghoonghat at an event years ago. To be clear, both men’s actions were inappropriate—two wrongs do not make a right.
The violation of a woman’s autonomy and choices by political leaders is the natural consequence of centuries of deciding for women, instead of with women. It is the consequence of speaking for women, talking down to them, and simply refusing to listen. Women are constantly infantilised by politicians even when their parties rely on women’s votes to win seats. Muslim women, in particular, have been infantilised beyond belief with the largely-male establishment—from policy and law makers to religious leaders—deciding on their behalf what empowerment looks like. Yanking down the veil of an educated Muslim woman is the realisation of the worst of these impulses.
These actions leave real scars on real women. Journalists report that the AYUSH doctor has been so shaken by the incident that she no longer wants to join government service. Nitish turned a moment that could have truly been empowering into one of fear, shock, and ‘othering’. The cost will be borne by society and the nation.