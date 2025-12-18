Nitish's impropriety deserves clear apology, not weak justification

Nitish Kumar, who took oath as chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time just a month ago, has put himself in the eye of a storm by his recent act of yanking down the veil covering a Muslim woman’s face during a government function in which she was receiving an appointment order as an AYUSH doctor. Video clips of the event, in which the CM’s own colleagues seem to acknowledge the violation, have gone viral and the response from the leader’s party and allies has been disquieting.

At a time when experts are urging parents to teach their children about respecting boundaries, the 74-year-old leader’s actions were a blatant violation. An apology would have been the correct response from the CM. But justifications of the act—ranging from dismissing it as an act of affection to suggesting worse could have happened—are extremely jarring and symbolic of the daily acts of ‘gentle’ violence women face in this country, especially those belonging to marginalised and minority communities. In an example of whataboutery that has become par for the course, Nitish’s supporters pointed to former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot removing a woman’s ghoonghat at an event years ago. To be clear, both men’s actions were inappropriate—two wrongs do not make a right.