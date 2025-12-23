Aravallis need care beyond mining rules

The Supreme Court’s adoption of an elevation-based definition of the Aravalli Hills has reignited debate over how to protect fragile ecosystems without exacerbating institutional tensions. The court, confronting decades of inconsistent state definitions that had facilitated illegal mining, proposed an operational criterion. Based on a government-backed assessment, it accepted a benchmark of 100 metres above local relief and a proximity rule to delineate the Aravalli ranges. Importantly, the definition treats a qualifying hill as a complete landform, encompassing the area within its lowest encircling contour, including slopes. The court also halted the issuance of new mining leases until a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining is finalised. Areas below 100 metres are not automatically open to mining, as they remain subject to environmental safeguards and the forthcoming management plan.

The Centre has clarified that this definition applies solely to mining. It has emphasised that real estate, infrastructure, and other sectors remain outside its scope. Mining is currently permitted in only 277.89 sq km of the Aravalli region’s 143,577 sq km. From the government’s perspective, a workable definition is essential to curb illegal mining, which thrives under ambiguity.