Trade deals brighten a year of navigating diplomatic doldrums

If the UK pact marked determination at the end of years-long parleys, speed defined the India-New Zealand free trade agreement. Launched in March and concluded by December, it ranks among India’s fastest trade negotiations. Beyond tariff reductions, it positions India as a supplier of skilled talent and services, while offering a wider strategic entry into Oceania and the Pacific. In West Asia, the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement added depth to a trusted relationship. With 99 percent of Indian exports set to enjoy duty-free access and Oman allowing 100 percent investment in services, the pact strengthens cooperation beyond energy to education and healthcare, which could be crucial for India’s next phase of growth in services exports.

Closer home, India reinforced its standing as the first responder in Sri Lanka by continuing to offer help in cash and kind after the devastation wreaked by cyclone Ditwah. These gains came amid regional temperatures rising in Dhaka, Kathmandu and Islamabad, and global disruptions caused by Donald Trump’s second coming. New Delhi responded with tenacity, absorbing shocks, diversifying markets and mending relationships. In a fractured world, India ended the year with more options—and that can be counted as a net diplomatic gain.