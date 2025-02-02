Big tax-cut stimulus, prudent reforms can spur new-age growth

A day before the Budget, the Prime Minister had flashed a tantalising trailer of the coming bounty by saying he had prayed for Goddess Lakshmi to bless the middle class. When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finally unwrapped the gift box at the very end of her budget speech, it fully justified the mounting excitement among the likely beneficiaries. As many as one crore taxpayers have been released from India’s income tax net, with exemption limits yanked up from those earning Rs 7 lakh a year to cover everyone with annual incomes of up to Rs 12.75 lakh—a full one-third of the current base.

The government had sensed it had to put more money in middle-class pockets if flagging consumption had to be cranked up. One clear stimulus to growth lay right there in firing up demand down the line, persuading industry to crank up production, with all the expected cascading effects. The government has foregone Rs 1 lakh crore to enable this, a substantial 8.65 percent of its income tax revenues. Just like ordinary salaried people have been left with more to spend, businesses, too, will have more money as bank credit flow to micro and small units and start-ups has been effectively doubled. It’s a good gambit, and the government is hoping the economy will speed up from the current gait of 6.2-6.5 percent GDP growth, more an amble than a gallop.