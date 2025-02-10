Big relief for captain Rohit & India in time

There is no sweeter music in cricket than the sound of leather hitting the middle of timber. India skipper Rohit Sharma would have just kept hearing that sweet music during his knock against England in the second one-day international at Barabati Stadium on Sunday. After struggling to spend time in the middle, falling repeatedly to a combination of poor shots and good bowling, Rohit finally regained his touch. When he reached the century, his muted celebration reflected the emotional turmoil within. It was cathartic. With age not on his side, he needed this innings going into what could be one of his last major international events; the team needed it too. An ailing skipper is not good for the team.

From being a national hero last June after winning the T20 World Cup to dropping himself in the last Test against Australia, Rohit’s fortunes unravelled quickly. India lost five Tests, including their first series loss at home in 12 years. The captain came under intense scrutiny for his tactics and he failed with the bat even at his Ranji Trophy appearance. At this point in his illustrious career, it is not about finding form to establish himself, but about earning respect. Things had been tough both on and off the field. On the pitch, Rohit’s limbs were not moving as quickly as he would like. The old Rohit, who revelled during media interactions, lost his demeanour ahead of the first ODI in Nagpur. The pressure increased after the Nagpur failure. Indian cricket captaincy is indeed like Shakespeare’s famous words: uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.

If Rohit joining the party is an opportunity to celebrate, the overall performance of Team India ahead of the Champions Trophy is a shot in the arm. The batting contingent flourished. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were among runs, too. What also augurs well is the bowling effort led by 36-year-old Ravindra Jadeja. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel bowled well against England and will be crucial on the slow Dubai wickets. Though Mohammed Shami has been less than impressive on his return, youngsters like Harshit Rana have made an impact. With Jasprit Bumrah expected to join the team for the Champions Trophy, India will be among the favourites again.