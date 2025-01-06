Time for cricket board to make hard decisions

Now that the dust of defeat is slowly settling down, we can see a few things clearer. There was gloom when India slumped to a loss in less than three days at Sydney. With it, the visitors lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade. What seemed poignant was the manner of the defeats in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

After winning the first Test in Perth, India seemed on a redemption path after a 0-3 series defeat against New Zealand. However, after the loss in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide followed by another in Melbourne, disintegration within the team surfaced. The focus was on batters, especially skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were horrendously out of form; the former captain at least managed a century in the first Test.