India-Canada ties should improve with Trudeau’s exit

He also appeared to lose his footing while taking on one of his biggest recent challenges—president-elect Trump’s announcement of 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods. The resignation of Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in December, in response to his handling of the situation, dealt a significant blow to his leadership.

Trudeau’s fall from grace was mostly of his own making. As he prepares to exit, the vision that once seemed so promising has soured. The India-Canada chill might thaw with his exit. But any improvement would depend on how the next Canadian government addresses India’s key security concerns, which worsened on Trudeau’s watch. This bilateral relationship is important to both nations.

Canada is home to nearly 1.8 million Indo-Canadians and 1 million non-resident Indians, making it one of the largest Indian diasporas and comprising over 3 percent of Canada’s population. More than 4 lakh Indian students are studying there and Canadian pension funds have invested over $50 billion in India. For both countries’ sake, things need to look up from here.