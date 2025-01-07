India-Canada ties should improve with Trudeau’s exit

Justin Trudeau’s decision to step down as prime minister of Canada and leader of the Liberal Party brings curtain on an era that began with great promise, but later was weighed down by political missteps and economic challenges. His rise to power in 2015 at 43 was meteoric. Trudeau promised “sunny days” and placed an accent on feminism, inclusivity and progressive policies. He quickly became a global icon, admired for both his image and actions such as legalising marijuana, championing gender equality and a more welcoming stance towards refugees.
His government, in its early years, was seen as a beacon of liberal values, contrasting sharply with the isolationist rhetoric of US President Donald Trump’s first term.
But politics can turn unforgiving in no time. A public fatigue set in as Trudeau began to falter in the face of rising living costs, a housing crisis, internal party struggles and scandals. His two most ambitious promises— indigenous reconciliation and climate action—brought mixed results. His handling of the economy, which saw rising inflation and stagnant wages, failed to satisfy most Canadians. He employed diversionary tactics for political survival. Its biggest example perhaps was his government’s tiff with India over the alleged support to Khalistani extremists that sent the bilateral relationship plummeting to a historic low.
He also appeared to lose his footing while taking on one of his biggest recent challenges—president-elect Trump’s announcement of 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods. The resignation of Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in December, in response to his handling of the situation, dealt a significant blow to his leadership.
Trudeau’s fall from grace was mostly of his own making. As he prepares to exit, the vision that once seemed so promising has soured. The India-Canada chill might thaw with his exit. But any improvement would depend on how the next Canadian government addresses India’s key security concerns, which worsened on Trudeau’s watch. This bilateral relationship is important to both nations.
Canada is home to nearly 1.8 million Indo-Canadians and 1 million non-resident Indians, making it one of the largest Indian diasporas and comprising over 3 percent of Canada’s population. More than 4 lakh Indian students are studying there and Canadian pension funds have invested over $50 billion in India. For both countries’ sake, things need to look up from here.