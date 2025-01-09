Rose case: Act with same speed for commoners

Sending out a strong message against bullying on social media platforms, the Kerala police arrested celebrity businessman and philanthropist Boby Chemmanur a day after actor Honey Rose filed a complaint against him and a few others for making lewd comments online. The case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 75 (sexual harassment) and the IT Act’s Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form). The court has remanded the businessman to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Rose’s complaint and authorities’ swift action have been welcomed by most people. Even the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, which has been accused of exhibiting a patriarchal mindset at times, promised her all support. The few who said Rose herself “invited” the obscene remarks by the way she appeared in public should be strongly condemned for re-victimising someone clearly abused on a public forum. First, a woman’s right to dress the way she wants is her own; second, it’s inherent in the acting profession to invite attention by projecting an alluring image. Above all, Rose has not appeared at any public function wearing a dress not permitted by Indian law.

In a way, the actor’s complaint was a declaration of war against all those who indulge in sexual innuendos on social media, on behalf of all women who go through similar ordeals. Abuse and insults hurled at women are rising as more women are making their mark in the public domain. A growing section of the society seems disturbed by it, and they use social media—often anonymously—to vent their frustration. Psychologists say that many of these abusers exhibit an online ‘disinhibition syndrome’, a loss of control driven by male chauvinism and an urge to assert dominance. Women in politics, too, are singled out for online mob-lynching by opposing operatives; all political parties are equally culpable in this. The arrest of a well-known businessman should act as a warning to all those who harass women on social media. While the swift action of the state police is indeed welcome, the same alacrity should be extended to all women who are victims of similar bullying. Only then will these laws effectively empower society to fight back against abusive sexism online.