Clear funding impasse over Ayushman cover

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana card is a dud in Karnataka—the health insurance scheme does not cover treatment costs of the needy and elderly citizens enrolled for it.

Recently, a 72-year-old retired government employee diagnosed with gastric cancer was denied cover at the government-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru; financially drained and fearful of high costs, he chose to die by suicide.

Other senior citizens are in a similarly hopeless situation. The reason given by hospitals is that the Karnataka government has not yet issued instructions on the use of the Ayushman card.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, launched in 2018 to provide affordable healthcare to economically weaker sections, was recently extended to cover all citizens aged 70 and above, socio-economic stratum no bar.

The insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh a year covers treatment, medication, diagnosis and pre-hospitalisation expenses. What should be an anxiety-free hospital experience is causing distress to senior citizens and others, with the central and state governments at odds over the funding ratio.

Originally fixed at 60:40, the state government claims it is now expected to pay 75 per cent of the cost, forcing it to hold back; it has sought the Centre’s support to implement the cashless hospitalisation scheme.