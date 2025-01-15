Reasons for opposition to new UGC appointment rules must be recognised

The University Grants Commission’s draft regulations on appointments to higher-education institutions have become another rope between the central and several state governments to tug on.
A key provision on appointing vice-chancellors has infuriated some states. They say that if implemented, the rules will tilt the authority of selecting VCs clearly in favour of state governors.
According to the existing regulations, the selection committees include nominees of the governor, the state government, and the institution’s senate or a similar governing body.
The 2018 regulations, which mandated the inclusion a nominee of the UGC chairperson, is already a bone of contention. It has led to at least six state-run universities remaining headless in Tamil Nadu, where the governor and the state government are on a collision course.
The proposed regulations will change the committee’s composition to include just three nominees—one each from the governor, the UGC chairperson and the senate—effectively nixing the role of the state government. For the first time, the draft also lists punitive measures if the regulations are not followed.
The vehement opposition from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka—that have consistently performed better in higher education—is mainly about the attack on their autonomy.
Tamil Nadu recently witnessed a rare bonhomie between the ruling DMK and its arch-rival AIADMK when the former moved a resolution against the draft in the assembly. In Kerala, too, the ruling LDF and the Congress-led UDF have joined hands; Kerala is also hoping to garner the support of other states in opposing the draft. While the Congress termed the draft “draconian”, the Karnataka government has written to the Union education minister registering its strong opposition.
Some have termed the inclusion of people from industry among those eligible to be VCs as an indirect attempt by the Centre to “ideologically infiltrate” institutions.
Concerns have also been expressed that the proposed changes are an attempt to circumvent the opposition from some states in implementing the National Education Policy.
The UGC has given till February 5 to provide feedback on the draft. With the opposition to it getting louder by the day, it would be prudent for the UGC to recognise the reasons and take a step back. If not, it may lead to prolonged litigations resulting in stalled administration at several institutions. Ultimately, higher education would suffer.