Reasons for opposition to new UGC appointment rules must be recognised

The University Grants Commission’s draft regulations on appointments to higher-education institutions have become another rope between the central and several state governments to tug on.

A key provision on appointing vice-chancellors has infuriated some states. They say that if implemented, the rules will tilt the authority of selecting VCs clearly in favour of state governors.

According to the existing regulations, the selection committees include nominees of the governor, the state government, and the institution’s senate or a similar governing body.

The 2018 regulations, which mandated the inclusion a nominee of the UGC chairperson, is already a bone of contention. It has led to at least six state-run universities remaining headless in Tamil Nadu, where the governor and the state government are on a collision course.

The proposed regulations will change the committee’s composition to include just three nominees—one each from the governor, the UGC chairperson and the senate—effectively nixing the role of the state government. For the first time, the draft also lists punitive measures if the regulations are not followed.