Hand welfare support to only those eligible

Telangana is set to roll out four welfare schemes this Republic Day. The schemes—including the much-awaited Rythu Bharosa, a farmer investment support—will likely entail an expenditure of about Rs 45,000 crore a year.

While there is no debate about the necessity of the programmes, one must definitely examine their execution if the government is to achieve its objective of uplifting the poor.

First, let’s look at the farmer investment support scheme, previously called Rythu Bandhu under the BRS tenure. The Revanth Reddy government has tried to plug its loopholes. The scheme will now apply only to cultivable lands; earlier, it was handed to others too.

A survey is underway to identify cultivable lands that would receive Rs 12,000 per acre and under the scheme. It is likely to help about 65 lakh farmers and cost the exchequer Rs 9,000 crore a year. We must point out that the government, possibly out of political compulsions, dropped a few other conditions it had considered.

For instance, a proposal to make taxpayers ineligible was left out. If we scrutinised the programme’s purpose, we would naturally ask why it should be applicable to everyone. Before the assembly polls in late 2023, the then BRS government had admitted that the scheme needed to be tweaked.