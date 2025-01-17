India must try harder to turn balance of trade in its favour

Helpfully, the services trade has held up well even as the overall export performance has been volatile for much of the current fiscal. After a steady growth in Q1, exports contracted in Q2. They grew in October, raising hopes of a positive Q3; but the November and December numbers scuppered that chance.

Given imports have outpaced exports, India’s trade deficit has widened. Geopolitical uncertainties, including the proposed tariff hikes by the incoming Donald Trump administration, pose significant risks for the future.

The combination of the expected higher US tariffs on Chinese goods and the anticipated slowdown in our neighbour’s economy may push up Chinese exports to Asian markets, particularly India—complicating our export strategy.

Exports drive growth, create jobs, and earn valuable foreign exchange. A country’s exchange rate, on the other hand, is an important determinant of its export performance in either direction.

On this, we must note the World Bank’s take that depreciations bring about smaller export responses than currency appreciations. A bigger trade gap widens the current account deficit, which in turn weakens the rupee, which is already under pressure.

Put another way, there is no time to waste: the government must make substantive efforts to tilt the balance of trade in its favour.