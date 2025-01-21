Kerala must consider quality of death too

Kerala’s celebrated healthcare story has a downside too. A recent study revealed that around 88% of people in rural Kerala and 75% in urban areas die in hospitals, which is nearly double the European average.

While this could be an indication of wider access to healthcare facilities, the argument is that the trend underlines increasing end-of-life healthcare expenses and raises questions about the quality of death.

To put it in context, the proportion of the population dying in hospitals in the European Union is 44%, while in the UK it’s 47%. The policymakers in the EU and the UK are so worried about the higher proportion of hospital deaths that experts are studying the reasons and how it can be tackled.

The all-India average for deaths in hospitals is 44.6% in rural and 61.5% in urban areas.

The study by economist D Narayana argues that Kerala is "more medicine-centric than even the USA," where 80% of deaths occur in hospitals. Sure, there are counterarguments supporting Kerala’s case.

One, Kerala’s hospital penetration is far deeper than any other state. Two, given the large number of fatalities in road accidents in the state, it’s natural that these numbers add to the deaths in hospitals. And, the data also needs to be analysed in terms of age categories and causes to understand better the increased hospitalisation and the allied increase in spending. Yet, one thing is sure hospitalisation doesn’t universally translate into better care.