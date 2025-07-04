Catalysing entry into the formal workforce

Even as its overall economic heft grows, unemployment continues to be a major worry in the world’s most populous country. According to the World Bank, India’s employment rate has indeed shown a positive trend in recent years, with its growth outpacing the increase in the working-age population. However, large regional and demographic variations persist in the labour market. The recent move by the central government to launch an employment-linked incentive scheme with an allocation of ₹99,446 crore aims to bridge some of the gaps.

Recently cleared by the Union cabinet, the scheme aims at skilling young Indians and providing them fresh opportunities, apart from formalising more of the workforce and bolstering social security. The goal is to create over 3.5 crore formal jobs over two years, of which nearly 2 crore will be entrants to the workforce. Among these first-timers, employees will be eligible to get up to ₹15,000 deposited in their provident fund accounts. On the other side, employers will be given incentives for up to two years for generating additional jobs, with the benefits extended for another two years for the manufacturing sector.