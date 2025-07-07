India’s calculated BRICS bet: Balancing morality and realpolitik

India's engagement with BRICS reflects a deliberate pursuit of multi-polarity, leveraging the platform to amplify the Global South’s concerns while preserving strategic autonomy. As BRICS evolves from an economic coalition into a more politically-assertive bloc, India is tasked with carefully navigating its role to maximise national interest without alienating key partners such as the US. The condemnation of the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in the summit declaration underscores BRICS’ growing alignment with India’s counter-terror agenda. It strengthens New Delhi’s global campaign against cross-border terrorism, while reaffirming that terror cannot be justified by religion or ideology.

India also endorsed BRICS’ strong statement on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning the Israeli strikes and aid blockades. It voiced concern over Palestine while preserving its vital defence and strategic partnership with Israel in demonstration of the ability to balance moral leadership with realpolitik, which has become a strategic imperative. The bloc also denounced Israel’s strikes on Iran, a country critical to India’s regional calculus, especially because of the Chabahar port and energy routes. Support for Iran’s sovereignty, without deepening confrontation with the West, reflects India’s nuanced diplomacy amid regional volatility