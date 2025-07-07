India’s calculated BRICS bet: Balancing morality and realpolitik

India's engagement with BRICS reflects a deliberate pursuit of multi-polarity, leveraging the platform to amplify the Global South’s concerns while preserving strategic autonomy. As BRICS evolves from an economic coalition into a more politically-assertive bloc, India is tasked with carefully navigating its role to maximise national interest without alienating key partners such as the US. The condemnation of the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in the summit declaration underscores BRICS’ growing alignment with India’s counter-terror agenda. It strengthens New Delhi’s global campaign against cross-border terrorism, while reaffirming that terror cannot be justified by religion or ideology.
India also endorsed BRICS’ strong statement on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning the Israeli strikes and aid blockades. It voiced concern over Palestine while preserving its vital defence and strategic partnership with Israel in demonstration of the ability to balance moral leadership with realpolitik, which has become a strategic imperative. The bloc also denounced Israel’s strikes on Iran, a country critical to India’s regional calculus, especially because of the Chabahar port and energy routes. Support for Iran’s sovereignty, without deepening confrontation with the West, reflects India’s nuanced diplomacy amid regional volatility
However, BRICS’ growing geopolitical assertiveness has rattled Washington. In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump warned: “Any country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an additional 10 percent tariff. There will be no exceptions.” The blunt threat reveals a deeper fear that BRICS is becoming a counterweight to US-led global structures. India’s strategy has not been about confrontation; it’s about hedging bets in a world of fractured alliances. However, it will take a great deal of convincing to drive home this point with President Trump. India also made clear it does not support de-dollarisation or a BRICS currency. While it promotes bilateral trade in local currencies, New Delhi has acknowledged that the US dollar remains central to global finance.
India’s message is subtle but firm: BRICS is not an anti-Western alliance. Rather, it’s a platform to reshape global governance more equitably. As power centres shift, India must balance Great Power ties with pragmatic multi-polar engagement. Having a role in shaping outcomes need not always mean choosing sides. In a divided world, India’s BRICS playbook should evolve into a strategic clarity that is driven not by ideology, but by national interest.