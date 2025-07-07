Shubman earns respect, team gains momentum

Eyebrows were raised when head coach Gautam Gambhir and Gill decided to play more all-rounders rather than Jasprit Bumrah. However, quite a few individual performances smoothened the creased foreheads. Among them, those of Shubman, and pacers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep had a lethal edge. The captain himself scored a record 430 runs while batting for 12 hours over the two innings. Then Siraj and Akash Deep filled Bumrah’s vacuum. Siraj became the leader and Akash Deep, playing his first match of the series, took 10 wickets before dedicating the performance to his sister who is battling cancer. As much as it will be about Siraj and Akash Deep doing the improbable in what was considered a flat pitch, Gill will walk away with the most valuable player’s honours.

Gill needed this knock to stamp his authority as India’s captain, especially after the first Test loss. This showed everyone in the dressing room that he is a leader they can look up to. Like they say, respect is earned through action and not words. It is more than fitting that from now on, this will be known as Gill’s India team. At the same time, Gill and Gambhir will have to get the playing 11 right at Lord’s. With Bumrah back in the mix, if India get the team’s composition right, they will have a chance to take a 2-1 lead in the fiveTest series. The wounds from the Australia series last winter are still fresh and there is no room for complacency. However, as of now, India have both the buzz and the ball.