Parties must censure misogynist remarks

However, what has been baffling is the silence of the party as well as the government on the sensitive matter. None from the saffron party has yet come forward even to condemn the outrageous comments by the legislator or censure him. Khatua, bolstered by the party’s silence, has now blamed Samantsinghar for instigating the utterances. A police case has been registered based on the BJD leader’s complaint and a counter case has been filed by the BJP leader.

Like most such cases, this may also die a natural death. But the episode will remain a sad reminder of the plunging civility in politics. From Kalyan Banerjee’s recent personal attacks on Mahua Moitra to body-shaming of women leaders in the past, misogyny and sexism in Indian politics is well documented. Much of it flows from the deep-rooted patriarchal culture and has found reflection in common political discourse. Civility in a democratic polity comes with respect for individual rights—the least politicians can do is inculcate this value as representatives of the people. As a national party, the BJP has given women some of the highest seats in the democratic set-up, and must ensure that such harmful insensitivities do not go un-reprimanded.