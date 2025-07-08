Parties must censure misogynist remarks

The BJP government in Odisha seems to be in a pretty pickle. Trying to wriggle out of the pressure brought about by the Puri stampede, it has found itself pressed again over the brazen assault of a state administrative officer by party workers right in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation building. A state-wide pen-down protest by the officers’ association and subsequent arrest of a leader were supposed to calm things down. But it was not to be. Now, a BJP legislator’s misogynistic remark against a prominent woman leader of the opposition BJD has grabbed national attention and brought further shame. While responding to Lekhashree Samantsinghar’s allegations, Santosh Khatua, who represents the Nilgiri assembly seat in Balasore district, chose words that were beyond shocking. It started with the BJD leader linking Khatua to a wildlife crime and making unsavoury comments. The BJP MLA came back with a vituperative personal attack that marked a new low in political civility in the state. The episode travelled far when Samantsinghar escalated the matter by drawing the prime minister’s attention in an X post.
However, what has been baffling is the silence of the party as well as the government on the sensitive matter. None from the saffron party has yet come forward even to condemn the outrageous comments by the legislator or censure him. Khatua, bolstered by the party’s silence, has now blamed Samantsinghar for instigating the utterances. A police case has been registered based on the BJD leader’s complaint and a counter case has been filed by the BJP leader.
Like most such cases, this may also die a natural death. But the episode will remain a sad reminder of the plunging civility in politics. From Kalyan Banerjee’s recent personal attacks on Mahua Moitra to body-shaming of women leaders in the past, misogyny and sexism in Indian politics is well documented. Much of it flows from the deep-rooted patriarchal culture and has found reflection in common political discourse. Civility in a democratic polity comes with respect for individual rights—the least politicians can do is inculcate this value as representatives of the people. As a national party, the BJP has given women some of the highest seats in the democratic set-up, and must ensure that such harmful insensitivities do not go un-reprimanded.