Govt needs to address rare earth supply challenge with urgency

Rare earth materials are considered rare not because of their availability, but because they are difficult to extract in pure form and refining them is expensive and polluting. Their strategic significance has risen as critical inputs for electric vehicles and consumer electronics. Some rare earths are also used in manufacturing military equipment— another reason China wants to ‘deprive’ the US of them. For India, rare earth magnets are essential for its ambitious policy to manufacture electric vehicles and electronics at scale. While Donald Trump has announced an understanding with China for their uninterrupted supply in lieu of a relatively favourable tariff regime, Delhi has largely stayed away from openly engaging with Beijing on the issue, although it has hinted at using both commercial and diplomatic routes to ensure supplies.

The International Energy Agency predicts that despite worldwide efforts to break China’s monopoly in the sector, decline in the country’s share of global production is likely to be marginal over the next decade. This means India will be at the mercy of its recalcitrant neighbour for some time. Cognisant of the challenge, the Geological Survey expanded its exploration of these critical minerals in 2024-25. But the auction of their mining blocks, whose fifth round was announced this March, has attracted tepid interest in the face of limited geological data and policy uncertainties. If it’s serious about achieving its ambitious green transition targets by 2030, the government needs to address the issue on a war footing. The time for modest tinkering with policy is over.