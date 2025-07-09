Tricky posers over use of fertile farmland for park

While the final notification is in the works, the government has announced that 495 acres would be exempted, as farmers there have lost their land twice. The terms of compensation are yet to be worked out. Meanwhile, the land losers argue that infertile land should be acquired for infrastructure projects and are upset with industries and infrastructure development minister M B Patil for selectively denotifying land to weaken their agitation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured them that the final decision will be taken on July 15 after legal consultations. The issue has the potential to dent the pro-poor, pro-farmer image of the Congress government, especially Siddaramaiah. He will be hard put to explain why he is supporting the previous government’s project. Patil, who is pushing the project, advocates a balance between industrial development and agriculture, and warns Karnataka could lose defence companies to Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh. The park aims to provide a hi-tech ecosystem for the aerospace, aviation and defence industries and is expected to generate 3-4 lakh jobs.

In real estate terms, Devanahalli next to the Kempegowda International Airport is a veritable goldmine touted as the IT City’s satellite township. Every realty firm worth its salt has bought parcels of land in the area, which is dotted with resorts. Other business parks and educational campuses have come up nearby as the promise of plenty hangs over the region. Agriculturists have been gradually pushed out, many of them richly compensated. The farmers standing up for their fertile lands may appear to be a mere hurdle on the state’s development highway. But the government should keep in mind that the larger issue is about displacement and loss of livelihood.