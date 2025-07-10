End bitter harvest: Support farmers with water management

In a country where poor farmers are exiting agriculture every year, Maharashtra contributed a dubious statistic in 2025—of 767 farmers dying by suicide between January and March. In the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, where most of these deaths occurred, agriculture has slipped several notches down the developmental ladder. The sector is not unproductive—rather, it is unviable, with institutional support to farming caught in red tape and policy rigidity.

Maharashtra is a maze of contradictions in agriculture. It has the maximum number of dams in India, but a minimum share of irrigated cultivation. The industrialised state produces most of the country’s pulses, soy, cotton and sugarcane, but water scarcity and climate change blight crops. The reasons for farmer suicides are well established—with their lands hardly irrigated, input costs high, output prices low, chemicals hurting soil fertility and institutional finance often inaccessible, they fall prey to usurious debt. Cornered, agriculture becomes their epitaph. Even death brings no peace, because these suicides are ineligible for the scant government compensation unless they meet the set criterions.