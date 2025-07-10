End bitter harvest: Support farmers with water management

In a country where poor farmers are exiting agriculture every year, Maharashtra contributed a dubious statistic in 2025—of 767 farmers dying by suicide between January and March. In the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, where most of these deaths occurred, agriculture has slipped several notches down the developmental ladder. The sector is not unproductive—rather, it is unviable, with institutional support to farming caught in red tape and policy rigidity.
Maharashtra is a maze of contradictions in agriculture. It has the maximum number of dams in India, but a minimum share of irrigated cultivation. The industrialised state produces most of the country’s pulses, soy, cotton and sugarcane, but water scarcity and climate change blight crops. The reasons for farmer suicides are well established—with their lands hardly irrigated, input costs high, output prices low, chemicals hurting soil fertility and institutional finance often inaccessible, they fall prey to usurious debt. Cornered, agriculture becomes their epitaph. Even death brings no peace, because these suicides are ineligible for the scant government compensation unless they meet the set criterions.
Maharashtra’s case should prompt policy planners to recognise the vulnerability of rain-fed agriculture nationwide. It supports 40 percent of the population, over half of livestock, and just under half of total food production; but is predominantly practised by poorer farmers and is vulnerable to climate change. Therein lays the challenge to make rain-fed agriculture regenerative.
On the other hand, Maharashtra’s Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, a water empowerment scheme, should be adopted nationwide. Reduced water vulnerability can encourage farmers to diversify their crops and adopt sustainable practices, thereby reducing input costs and risk of crop failure. Small farmers cannot be left unsupported and expected to grow pulses and cotton in drought-prone Maharashtra, for instance, where cooperative lobbies promote water-intensive sugarcane cultivation.
The focus in Maharashtra’s rain-fed areas should shift from centralised irrigation projects to locally adaptive water management and community-based conservation. The government must scale up last-mile irrigation in dry regions through pond construction, rainwater harvesting, and the use of drip and sprinkler systems. Consistent government procurement and minimum support systems must complement extension services like affordable credit, regular insurance payouts, accurate weather forecasts and drone-based field damage assessments. Maharashtra should lead the country not in burying its farmers, but in harvesting its future.