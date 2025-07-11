IT sector's growth subdued as key markets stay cautious on spends

Amid the uncertain global macroeconomic headwinds, the sector expects to maintain 6-8 percent revenue growth in 2025-26. That would make it the third consecutive fiscal with single-digit growth for the $250-billion Indian sector, which once used to deliver enviable growth rates and hire record numbers of employees every year. Now, companies are going slow on expanding operations. Considering the sector’s high attrition rates, the overall operating profitability should remain healthy this fiscal. That said, one of the key reasons for single-digit growth is the subdued growth in business from the banking, financial services, and insurance sector and the retail sector, which together account for about 45 percent of the Indian IT sector’s revenues. Following a modest recovery in 2024-25, growth in these two market segments is likely to remain dismal at 3-5 percent this year amid slowing economic growth and cautionary discretionary spends, according to Crisil Research. It does not help that the manufacturing and healthcare segments, which together contribute about 20 percent, are also expected to register low single-digit growth.

If there is a trend, the big question is whether the single-digit growth for three years is a temporary blip driven by cyclical factors, or a sign of deeper structural issues. The good news is that despite the ongoing global turmoil and subdued discretionary spending due to tariff-related concerns in the US, analysts claim the deterioration in demand has been lower than initially anticipated. While a strengthening dollar augurs well for the sector, a sharper-than-expected growth slowdown in key markets like the US will pose significant downside risks to growth.