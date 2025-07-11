Train citizens to react to disaster alarm system

If you have recently felt anxious that the sky is falling and the ground is shaking, you would not be dismissed as delusional. The national capital territory was jolted by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Thursday. Up north in Himachal Pradesh, calamities triggered by rain—landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts—have left a trail of devastation in a few quick weeks. The hill state’s disaster management authority has admitted the loss of at least 91 lives in such incidents between June 20 and July 10. The scenes emerging from Mandi district show the scale of damages to property and nature. Last weekend, the Guadalupe river at Comfort town in faraway Texas rose from hip-height to three stories tall in about two hours, sending water weighing as much as the Empire State building downstream every minute and killing at least 120 people. The world over, July has become the cruellest month as far as natural disasters go.
We know such extreme weather events are the new normal; but the inability of science to predict them accurately adds to the anxiety. Even with this backdrop, the Donald Trump administration is slashing the budget of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—on which not just the American, but other national weather services also depend for research and alerts—by a quarter from this October. India, meanwhile, has increased the capital outlay for its ministry of earth sciences several folds over three years to ₹879 crore in 2025-26. Yet, despite all the investments over time—including deploying some of the most powerful supercomputers to study weather patterns—we are not yet much wiser in predicting sudden extreme events.
The Texas tragedy is instructive in what not to do—investigations reveal the state repeatedly rejected pleas to fund a flood alarm system. India must be lauded for setting up the Cell Broadcast Alert System, which the department of telecom and the National Disaster Management Authority tested nationwide for efficiency last month. However, an alert system is only as efficient as the alacrity and clarity with which citizens react. Regular drills on reacting to different kinds of disaster should be mandatory at schools and offices. The only thing worse than deadly disasters would be a failure to learn from them and prepare better for the next time.