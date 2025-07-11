Train citizens to react to disaster alarm system

We know such extreme weather events are the new normal; but the inability of science to predict them accurately adds to the anxiety. Even with this backdrop, the Donald Trump administration is slashing the budget of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—on which not just the American, but other national weather services also depend for research and alerts—by a quarter from this October. India, meanwhile, has increased the capital outlay for its ministry of earth sciences several folds over three years to ₹879 crore in 2025-26. Yet, despite all the investments over time—including deploying some of the most powerful supercomputers to study weather patterns—we are not yet much wiser in predicting sudden extreme events.

The Texas tragedy is instructive in what not to do—investigations reveal the state repeatedly rejected pleas to fund a flood alarm system. India must be lauded for setting up the Cell Broadcast Alert System, which the department of telecom and the National Disaster Management Authority tested nationwide for efficiency last month. However, an alert system is only as efficient as the alacrity and clarity with which citizens react. Regular drills on reacting to different kinds of disaster should be mandatory at schools and offices. The only thing worse than deadly disasters would be a failure to learn from them and prepare better for the next time.