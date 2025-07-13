Telangana quota politics: Congress stakes claim on backward class mandate

Increased reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have been a significant issue for the Congress, with its leader, Rahul Gandhi, frequently citing the Telangana government’s approach and vowing to challenge the Supreme Court’s 50 percent quota ceiling. The Telangana government passed bills in March to ensure 42 percent reservation for OBCs in education, employment, and local bodies. However, while awaiting the President’s nod, the State Cabinet last week also approved an amendment to the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, providing 42 percent reservations for OBCs in local bodies. There are reasons for it.

Obvious, of course, is the Congress policy. The other is the recent high court directive to the State government to complete local polls within three months. The question now is whether enforcing the quota, most likely through an ordinance, will get the Governor’s approval. Constitutional experts believe otherwise, given the apex court verdicts in the Krishna Murthy vs. Union of India and the Indra Sawhney & Others vs. Union of India cases. The Cabinet’s likely push for an ordinance before the local elections signals urgency and a clear political play. At the same time, the state has demonstrated due diligence by establishing a commission to study political backwardness and conducting a survey.