Sinner, Swiatek banish demons to win on grass

It’s not the first time Sinner had to rely on his mental fortitude to erase memories of anguish. He tested positive for a banned substance and had to serve a suspension—not easy for an elite player. Every now and then, there would be someone questioning the integrity of such a player. Yet, he clawed back. He came back to win the Australian Open as if nothing had happened. He lost the French Open, but came back to beat the same player on the grass court, where he had never won before. The rivalry between him and Alcaraz has been blossoming. If the immediate past of men’s tennis was defined by the Big Three, the next era could be the battle between these two.

If Sinner glided on grass, Swiatek’s win was cathartic. She beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in one of the most one-sided finals in the tournament’s history. She, too, had served a suspension for testing positive for a banned substance. There were times when she was losing cool on the court. The results were not going in her favour. That this was her first Grand Slam triumph after the French Open she won last year shows her struggle. The Wimbledon title will give her the belief she needed to erase the demons in her mind. For an athlete used to winning, seeing rivals usurp their throne can be a mental challenge. World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be back to defend her US Open title; but the former world No 1 will be ready to give her a chase.