Balasore tragedy must stir institutes to action

Both the principal and the assistant professor have been arrested, a panel is investigating the incident, and all higher educational institutions in the state have been asked to form internal complaint committees within 24 hours. All of this is like closing the stable doors after the horse has bolted. There was clear evidence that institutions were flouting UGC’s clear-cut guidelines. A report last year estimated that just 5 percent of public universities and 1,000-odd degree colleges in the state complied with the norm for setting up those committees. Annual reporting of cases of sexual harassment to both the UGC and the higher education department is mandatory, but most institutions did not comply. That the incident comes close on the heels of the Nepali students’ crisis shows that the state’s higher education system has not been doing its oversight job.

The sensitive issue has taken a political turn with the opposition targeting Mohan Charan Majhi’s BJP government for failing to act in time. Even though the CM has vowed strict action against the perpetrators, the Congress and Left parties have called for an Odisha bandh on July 17, while the principal opposition, the BJD, has planned a Balasore shutdown and a secretariat gherao on Wednesday. Amid the political melee, the core issue must not be overlooked because it concerns the lives of lakhs of students. There must be greater awareness about grievance redress systems on campuses. In the Balasore case, the student did not have access to counselling. Institutions failing to follow UGC norms on these fronts must face strict action. At stake is nothing.