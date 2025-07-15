Food logistics key to keeping retail inflation in check

The fall in the CPI’s food basket was mainly driven by a year-on-year drop of 19 percent in vegetable prices, 11.8 percent fall in pulses and 3 percent easing of the costs of meat and spices. The consistently high prices of vegetables and pulses over the last few years had been pushing up food inflation to punishing levels. Economists say their easing reflects a good monsoon, expanded kharif sowing and improved water supply. However, core inflation—which excludes more volatile elements like food and fuel—edged up to 4.4 percent in June, the highest since September 2023.

The trends have been nudging the central bank to throttle back its anti-inflationary measures, including reducing the key repo or short-term lending rate by one percentage point to 5.5 percent over the last 6 months. It has made borrowing easier, increased money supply and cranked up some sectors of the economy. The June data may induce a further cutback in interest rates in August. However, not all parts of the picture look rosy. The lower readings come on relatively high bases notched up a year ago. Secondly, the street prices of many items vary geographically and are higher than what these all-India figures reflect. What is important is that a better handling of essential supplies and management of food stocks have contributed to stemming runaway inflation. Given affordable food supply is essential, the government needs to keep a keen eye on this area in the months ahead and intervene as necessary.