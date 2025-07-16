Being 'saare jahaan se achchha' in space too

At 3.02 pm on Tuesday, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (call name Shux) and his three crewmates’ space mission ended with the textbook splashdown of their return capsule in the Pacific Ocean off California. The Axiom 4 mission, which entailed 18 days of experiments and observations aboard the International Space Station (ISS), created history for the Indian space programme. Shux became the second Indian in space after Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma’s April 1984 sortie to the Soviet Salyut 7 space station.

The 41 years between the two have witnessed significant progress in space technology. Therefore, a comparison between Sharma’s eight-day venture then and Shux’s 18-day mission now would be unfair. Besides, while the former mission was more of a diplomatic endeavour between India and the then USSR as a result of Cold War coddling; the Ax 4 mission was a commercial, public-private venture involving collaboration between Nasa, Indian Space Research Organisation and European Space Agency on one side, and Axiom Space and SpaceX on the other.