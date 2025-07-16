Jaishankar in China: A recalibration for regional stability

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to China, his first since the 2020 border clashes, marks a cautious yet deliberate recalibration of India-China ties. In talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar’s tone was forward-looking and frank. Coming as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, the visit underscored both the opportunities for engagement and the urgency of addressing unresolved issues.

People-centric initiatives such as resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and enhanced flight connectivity signal a thaw after five years of diplomatic frost. Beyond this, Jaishankar emphasised the core priority for taking the ties to a meaningful plane: peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control. While recent steps towards disengagement are encouraging, India continues to press for complete de-escalation. Jaishankar also flagged trade restrictions and barriers to market access as impediments to genuine economic cooperation. He called for the resumption of hydrological data-sharing and broader trans-border cooperation regarding rivers. These are reminders of regional interdependence that require transparency and trust to thrive. That is why differences need to be addressed and prevented from escalating into disputes. This is not just vital for bilateral stability; it’s essential for regional peace. A predictable India-China relationship will shape the broader Asian security architecture and aid India’s efforts to navigate an increasingly multipolar world with more strategic space.