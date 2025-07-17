Explore all avenues to save Nimisha Priya

The people of Kerala are anxiously watching the developments in Northern Yemen that will decide the fate of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death for murdering her business partner, a Yemeni national, in 2017. Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council dismissed her appeal against the execution order in November 2023. In 2024, the country’s president approved the order. The execution, which was scheduled for July 16, has been temporarily halted at the request of religious scholars.
It was the intervention of Indian Grand Mufti Sheikh Aboobacker Ahamed, popularly known as Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, that rekindled hopes for the beleaguered Kerala woman. He stepped in when all diplomatic and informal efforts to save Nimisha reached a dead end. The central government recently admitted to the Supreme Court that it felt helpless in the case, citing its limited diplomatic clout in Yemen. Reports indicate that the relatives of Abdo Talal Mahdi, the murdered Yemeni national, are not ready to pardon Nimisha. Yet, Islamic scholars are continuing their efforts to persuade the family to show mercy by invoking the provision of blood money in Sharia law.
Though it is not yet clear whether Kanthapuram’s efforts will bear fruit, the Islamic scholar’s gesture has won many hearts in the country. Kanthapuram said that his plea to Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, his Sufi friend in Yemen, to initiate dialogue with the victim’s family was a humanitarian gesture. Despite his partial success in bringing about the temporary halt, some unfortunate developments unfolded in Kerala while the deliberations with Talal’s family were progressing. Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council was constrained to come up with a statement asking the public to remain calm and stay away from provocative debates on social media. What prompted the council was the desperate and deplorable attempts by some elements to ridicule the efforts undertaken for Nimasha’s pardon. These posts were translated in Arabic and circulated in Yemen, triggering protests in the country.
It’s no secret that many people have ideological, sectarian differences with Kanthapuram and Habib Umar. But this is not an opportunity to settle old scores, because what is at stake is a precious life. The Indian government must not spare any effort to save Nimisha and must be willing to rope in all those who can contribute towards achieving that goal.