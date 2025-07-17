Explore all avenues to save Nimisha Priya

The people of Kerala are anxiously watching the developments in Northern Yemen that will decide the fate of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death for murdering her business partner, a Yemeni national, in 2017. Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council dismissed her appeal against the execution order in November 2023. In 2024, the country’s president approved the order. The execution, which was scheduled for July 16, has been temporarily halted at the request of religious scholars.

It was the intervention of Indian Grand Mufti Sheikh Aboobacker Ahamed, popularly known as Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, that rekindled hopes for the beleaguered Kerala woman. He stepped in when all diplomatic and informal efforts to save Nimisha reached a dead end. The central government recently admitted to the Supreme Court that it felt helpless in the case, citing its limited diplomatic clout in Yemen. Reports indicate that the relatives of Abdo Talal Mahdi, the murdered Yemeni national, are not ready to pardon Nimisha. Yet, Islamic scholars are continuing their efforts to persuade the family to show mercy by invoking the provision of blood money in Sharia law.