Treat Balasore tragedy as a Nirbhaya moment to make education safer

A sexually-harassed 20-year-old driven to immolate herself on her college campus is not just one shocking tragedy—it’s a damning indictment of the country’s educational system, where the supposed protector often turns predator. Look at the larger canvas beyond Balasore, and you will find such abominable acts happening at some of the nation’s elite institutes, too. According to the government's submission in parliament, between 2019 and 2023, top-tier institutions such as IIMs, IITs, central universities and National Institutes of Technology reported 666 cases of sexual harassment lodged by students, faculty and non-faculty members. These are only the cases reported to the Union government; as the Odisha example shows, not all institutes submit such annual reports. And all this happened despite the existence of stringent laws against sexual harassment at workplace and the University Grants Commission’s well-laid norms. The National Education Policy of 2020, too, makes a strong pitch for enforcing all anti-harassment rules. However, the rampant nature of such crimes across the country is a telling commentary on how ineffectively educational institutions and governments have acted on this front. In 2024, the Delhi High Court underlined the disgusting nature of the beast—the abuse of power by a teacher—in the case of a professor who was forced to retire after sexual harassment charges.