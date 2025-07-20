Medical truth needs to expose cosmetic fiction

At the heart of this trend is a generation growing up on internet advice and reel-life illusions, as well as assured beauty shortcuts to social acceptance and success. However, beneath the promises lies a menacing truth. A recent study revealed that formaldehyde, commonly used in embalming and industrial manufacturing, is also heavily used in cosmetics, face creams, and body lotions for darker skin. Darker-skinned consumers are disproportionately exposed to these toxins.

Societal pressures make them consume more beauty products that may contain hazardous chemicals, such as parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. At least 30 percent of users have reported adverse reactions. The film industry plays its own role, celebrating the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise for their youthfulness and setting unattainable vanity goals.

The fallout is becoming apparent as dermatologists report an increasing number of cases of skin damage, infections, vitamin overdose, hormonal and reproductive complications, and a disturbing rise in mental health issues linked to the misuse of steroid creams. The medical fraternity attributes this to the influence of social media and inadequate medical monitoring and prescription practices.

Consumers fail to realise that these quick fixes, while enhancing beauty, have multiple side effects. Melanotan nasal sprays often lead to melanoma, and self-injecting Botox filler kits can cause infections and even blindness. It is high time that public discourse caught up with medical reality.

Regulation of risky products and their marketing is necessary. Beauty norms should be challenged in visual and broadcast messaging and societal trends. Brands have to be accountable for the safety of their products as well as the narratives they create. Ethical guidelines must be drawn up for influencers to follow.