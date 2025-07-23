Political neutrality must guide Dhankhar's successor in VP's post

Dhankhar accepting an opposition notice for impeaching Justice Yashwant Varma over alleged corruption, at a time when the government was trying to make it a bipartisan exercise, appeared to be the last straw on the camel’s back, as he had crossed the NDA red line far too often.

The VP’s exit drew sympathetic noises from the opposition, who ironically were gunning for his scalp just a few weeks ago. Since Dhankhar is the only VP to have departed under such circumstances—the others had left to become president—it threw up questions on the constitutional grey area on electing his successor.

While the Constitution does not specify a timeline, it mandates that the vacancy be filled as soon as possible, and gives the person a full term of five years. The resignation did not create a constitutional void as the institution of the Rajya Sabha deputy chair is in place; it’s a moment to remember that the position of the Lok Sabha deputy speaker is still vacant.

Far too often, Dhankhar had taken confrontational positions with the judiciary on questions like ‘one nation, one election’, the power of judicial review, parliament’s supremacy, and timelines for legislative assent—at times making the executive squirm.

Both gubernatorial and vice presidential posts are titular positions that require politically neutral individuals in office. Unfortunately, they are anything but. The vice president has a larger role as the Rajya Sabha chairperson, discharging an important democratic and constitutional function. Here’s hoping Dhankhar’s replacement will uphold the dignity of his high constitutional office.