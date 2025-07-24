UK free trade deal: Big gains, bigger stakes in post-Brexit world

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement signed between India and the UK promises to inject a fresh momentum into the countries’ economic ties. Finalised after years of negotiations, the deal holds the opportunity to double annual bilateral trade from the current $56 billion by 2030 and offers duty-free access to 99 percent of Indian exports, which could be transformative for sectors such as textiles, leather, gems & jewellery, agriculture, and marine products. Such market access could be particularly valuable for labour-intensive goods sectors and smaller enterprises. Services also stand to benefit, with Indian professionals, chefs and business visitors gaining easier entry into the UK, along with a three-year exemption from social security contributions, a notable win for Indian employers and workers alike.

While the agreement brings significant opportunities, it also requires careful balancing. India’s commitment to lowering tariffs on British goods such as cars, whisky, cosmetics and medical devices will certainly broaden consumer choice. At the same time, it will introduce new levels of competition for domestic producers, particularly in sectors like electronics and processed foods. To ensure these industries continue to thrive, supportive policy measures and a calibrated implementation will be important.