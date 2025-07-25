Balance belief and choice in matters of food and faith

The eateries view their actions as strategic and lucrative opportunities to generate more revenue in the yatra season, appeal to devotees, or circumvent administrative restrictions. The question is whether the practice flirts with consumer deception. In a pluralistic society such as ours, where ‘pure vegetarian’ restaurants make special mention of dishes without onions or garlic, food is a deeply cultural and religious matter. The court’s backing of the public disclosure of eateries’ past practices enhances consumer autonomy—not only for devotees, but also for others with, say, allergies or other medical restrictions, and their right to informed decision-making.

Interestingly, it is common knowledge that restaurants in several cities stop serving non-vegetarian food during some festive seasons, reverting to their old menus thereafter. However, only the small eateries along the kanwar yatra route seem to be the focus of attention. That leads us to the root cause behind the controversy—the sudden mushrooming of ideological battles over dietary choices that have politicised food in the country in general, with their tempo getting more shrill on religious occasions. Religious and consumer freedoms must coexist and be accessible universally without discrimination. Full disclosure of restaurant practices is essential. But legal protection is equally important against stigmatising certain foods and their vendors in the name of religious sensitivity.