State action not enough to curb superstitions

Such corporal punishments have rarely been reported in the past. One can only attribute these incidents’ wider airing to the increased use of mobile phones in the tribal hinterlands. However, they must not be ignored as isolated incidents. They speak of the kangaroo courts steeped in a primitive legal system that dish out quick justice in these areas. Tribal groups constitute about 23 percent of Odisha’s population, and across the vast swathes of their habitations, ancient customs and practices continue to rule the roost. The widespread prevalence of superstition, quackery, sorcery and witchcraft has been perpetuated by decades of backwardness, low levels of literacy and absence of governance. Many of the tribal groups continue to remain unexposed to the modern rights-based legal system, however imperfect it is.

While it is important to protect the cultural integrity of tribal communities from urban invasion, the state government must ensure that the fundamental rights of individuals enshrined in the Constitution are safeguarded irrespective of where they live. The experience with laws to tackle sorcery and witchcraft in tribal-dominated states reveals that administrations have struggled to effectively implement them. State and police actions can only instil a sense of fear. The longterm solution should be through focused initiatives based on nuanced understanding of the cultural complexities of the communities and the socio-political dynamics of the region.