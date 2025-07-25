State action not enough to curb superstitions

A spate of bizarre spectacles emerging from the tribal regions of Odisha hit the headlines in the last few weeks. In two separate incidents, couples were yoked to ploughs to till land in the full view of villagers. A third incident preceding these two involved about 40 members of two families shaving their heads at a community event. The shocking visuals of what are presumed to be acts of purification as well as punishment went viral on social media platforms. A common thread running through the incidents reported from Rayagada and Koraput districts was of marriages that had defied social norms. A probe by a divisional commissioner-ranked officer has been initiated, while the police are investigating the circumstances under which the couples were forced to haul ploughs. These episodes are likely to be forgotten soon, but the dehumanising acts are a serious violation of the right to live with dignity guaranteed by the Constitution and must be viewed so.
Such corporal punishments have rarely been reported in the past. One can only attribute these incidents’ wider airing to the increased use of mobile phones in the tribal hinterlands. However, they must not be ignored as isolated incidents. They speak of the kangaroo courts steeped in a primitive legal system that dish out quick justice in these areas. Tribal groups constitute about 23 percent of Odisha’s population, and across the vast swathes of their habitations, ancient customs and practices continue to rule the roost. The widespread prevalence of superstition, quackery, sorcery and witchcraft has been perpetuated by decades of backwardness, low levels of literacy and absence of governance. Many of the tribal groups continue to remain unexposed to the modern rights-based legal system, however imperfect it is.
While it is important to protect the cultural integrity of tribal communities from urban invasion, the state government must ensure that the fundamental rights of individuals enshrined in the Constitution are safeguarded irrespective of where they live. The experience with laws to tackle sorcery and witchcraft in tribal-dominated states reveals that administrations have struggled to effectively implement them. State and police actions can only instil a sense of fear. The longterm solution should be through focused initiatives based on nuanced understanding of the cultural complexities of the communities and the socio-political dynamics of the region.