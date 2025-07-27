Tariffs loom, talks linger as India holds ground on US deal

The recent India-UK trade agreement has shifted focus back to another lingering conversation — the trade deal between India and the United States. With August 1 approaching fast, and with it the threat of new US tariffs, the spotlight is back on whether the two sides can finally close a deal. President Donald Trump has called the deal “very near”. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says negotiations are making “fantastic” progress. However, market watchers firmly believe that a mini or an interim trade deal is unlikely in the next few days.

In contrast, Trump has signed pacts with more than a handful of countries, including Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, in the past few days, besides dispatching tariff letters to over 20 more with effective rates from August. However, India isn’t in a hurry, and as Goyal mentioned, negotiations are rarely successful when constrained by timelines.

The delay in the India-US deal comes down to real differences. One is America’s push for deeper access into India’s farming and dairy sectors. India isn’t ready to make those concessions, knowing their local impact could be serious. On the other hand, India has asked the US to ease duties on steel, aluminium and car exports — a request that remains on the table.