Apply strict penalties on trolls abusing Ramya

The Supreme Court’s searing observations on the Karnataka High Court’s bail order for actor Darshan Thogudeepa restored a sense of faith in the people’s understanding of the legal system. The SC questioned the high court’s discretion, asking whether similar magnanimous parameters are applied to the common citizen too. This was reflected in actress-politician Ramya’s post hailing the top court as a “ray of hope for the common people of India” that would deliver justice to the family of Renukaswamy, Darshan’s ardent fan the Sandalwood superstar is accused of arranging the torture and killing of in June 2024. The actor is back on movie sets after the HC allowed him bail on medical grounds in October 2024 and regular bail in December 2024. Ramya, a former Congress MP also known as Divya Spandana, now finds herself the target of an obscene troll campaign, with Darshan’s fans issuing rape and death threats.
It is not uncommon for women politicians and celebrities who are vocal about their opinions to face hostile comments threatening violence. This display of a misogynistic mindset characterises those who join online mob attacks, being confident of the anonymity provided by social media platforms. Ramya should be applauded for filing a complaint against 43 Instagram accounts and speaking up against Darshan’s fans who are reported to have targeted upcoming actors and their families earlier. Actor Pratham claims Darshan’s fans threatened him with a knife for talking about the actor, revealing Sandalwood’s divisions. While actors are entitled to undying devotion from diehard fans, they also have the responsibility of reining in rowdy elements who cross the line of civility.
Bail for Darshan, who goes by the nickname DBoss, his friend and prime accused Pavithra Gowda, and his 15 supporters split Kannada society. It would not be wrong to surmise that anomalous handling of the bail petitions gave the actor’s fans the audacity to target a woman celebrity while securing local legal support. It is heartening that the Karnataka State Women’s Commission has taken up a suo motu case and other actors have rallied to support Ramya. While Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has promised action against the abusive fans, saying a ‘full stop’ will be put to such transgressions, it is strict penal action against those who indulge in online trolling that will serve as a future deterrent.