Apply strict penalties on trolls abusing Ramya

It is not uncommon for women politicians and celebrities who are vocal about their opinions to face hostile comments threatening violence. This display of a misogynistic mindset characterises those who join online mob attacks, being confident of the anonymity provided by social media platforms. Ramya should be applauded for filing a complaint against 43 Instagram accounts and speaking up against Darshan’s fans who are reported to have targeted upcoming actors and their families earlier. Actor Pratham claims Darshan’s fans threatened him with a knife for talking about the actor, revealing Sandalwood’s divisions. While actors are entitled to undying devotion from diehard fans, they also have the responsibility of reining in rowdy elements who cross the line of civility.

Bail for Darshan, who goes by the nickname DBoss, his friend and prime accused Pavithra Gowda, and his 15 supporters split Kannada society. It would not be wrong to surmise that anomalous handling of the bail petitions gave the actor’s fans the audacity to target a woman celebrity while securing local legal support. It is heartening that the Karnataka State Women’s Commission has taken up a suo motu case and other actors have rallied to support Ramya. While Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has promised action against the abusive fans, saying a ‘full stop’ will be put to such transgressions, it is strict penal action against those who indulge in online trolling that will serve as a future deterrent.