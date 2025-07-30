Avoid politics over water between AP and Telangana

It is laudable that the Union water ministry brought the chief ministers of the two states together to amicably resolve the contentious issues. Though the July 16 meeting was not for specifically discussing Banakacherla, the four key decisions taken included the constitution of a committee of officials and experts from both states to identify issues related to the sharing of Godavari and Krishna river waters. Progress lies in this direction, not in pitting farmers of the two states against each other. We strongly oppose attempts by some quarters to make it an Andhra Pradesh versus Telangana battle once again by igniting regional sentiments. After all, the issue remains so sensitive that even a decade after Telangana’s formation, something as basic as the sharing of river waters have not been finalised yet. It is imperative this is resolved soon.

Whether the project is feasible or not is for the Centre to determine after taking into account the concerns of the riparian states. For themselves, the states are duty-bound to protect their people. But that responsibility should be balanced with compassion for farmers across the border. Parties in both states must desist from politicising this sensitive matter because farmers in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh deserve all the support and empathy we can muster—in the larger interest of the states as well as the nation.