Enact law against killing in the name of caste honour

Such is the twisted nature of caste that the worst nightmare for a parent like Saravanan or Krishnakumari is for their daughter to be in a relationship with someone from a different community. It’s considered so terrible a transgression that murder, as allegedly committed by their son Surjith, is not beyond the pale in ensuring caste ‘purity’. The state government has suspended the couple, both of them cops, and arrested their son. It has transferred the probe to the crime branch’s criminal investigation department and offered a solatium to Kavin’s family. Yet, the government has otherwise remained silent, revealing a tension between the storied anti-caste movements of the state and parties’ enduring reliance on caste-based votes.

Nonetheless, the time for rhetoric and condemnation has long passed; it is time for meaningful action. The first step in that direction would be to review and ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines on inter-caste and inter-religious couples. The second would be to draft and enact legislation against killings in the name of caste honour. The existing laws do not account for the reality of violence between intermediate or even Scheduled Caste communities; nor do they protect women of other communities from violence for their marital or romantic choices outside their community or religion. More political parties, including from the ruling alliance, are now making this demand. The time for the state to listen to those voices and act is now.