Malegaon: Justice, truth casualty of delays, lapses

The verdict in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case is a telling example of justice delayed and then denied outright. The special NIA court’s acquittal of all seven accused in the case, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and army officer Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purhohit nearly 17 years after a powerful blast killed six people and injured more than 100 raises more questions than providing answers. While the long delay underscores one of the main ailments of the country’s criminal justice system, the outcome establishes that it has clearly failed the victims and their families.

On September 29, 2008, a bomb kept in a two-wheeler went off at Malegaon in Maharashtra’s Nashik district—a locality with a sizeable Muslim population—during the holy month of Ramzaan. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad initially investigated the case and filed two chargesheets. In 2011, the National Investigation Agency was brought into the investigation. The central agency, in chargesheets filed later, reduced the list of accused, recommended dropping the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) provisions against them, and highlighted “lacunae” in the ATS investigation. In 2017, the trial court dropped MCOCA charges.