Art of consensus missing in India's divisive politics

These are not easy times. Yet, for a short-lived moment, a silver lining was discerned from India around the dark clouds hovering on the subcontinent. All parties supported India’s action against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. The government’s decision to send multi-party parliamentary delegations to different corners of the world to make India’s case also presented a united face for the nation. More recently, when the question of introducing an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma came up, the government made clear its intention for building a consensus. But some other developments have again laid bare the country’s deep political divisions.

The opposition wants several aspects of Operation Sindoor, including Donald Trump’s claim of brokering a ceasefire and the death of civilians in Pakistan’s shelling, to be discussed at a special session of parliament. The Union government, which reserves the prerogative to convene parliament, has rejected the demand and advanced the monsoon session to July 21.

The existence of differing opinions and their free expression are signs of a healthy democracy. Yet, opposition for the sake of opposition can not only vitiate the political atmosphere, but also undermine governance, reforms and development. It’s an immensely important time for the nation and consensus on the way ahead is desired on many crucial issues. We are not far from embarking on a massive census exercise, the significance of which has been amplified by the addition of caste enumeration. We are also preparing to carry out the delimitation of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies and reserve a third of legislative seats for women in all three tiers of government. The ruling combine proposes to bring all elections under the ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan. These are defining debates that require wide consultation across the nation and statesmanship from leaders. Yet, political consensus and reasoned debate are lacking on such issues of paramount national importance.

Divisions are natural in politics. But a will to sink the differences for greater common goals and the prudence to put national integrity above political considerations underscore a mature democracy. Winning elections cannot be the sole purpose of politics. It’s also about the development, welfare and safety of the country and its people. It’s here that our politicians and parties are found sorely wanting.