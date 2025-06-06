Cleanse public sphere of wanton tripe talk

Kamal Haasan finds himself cornered for his statement on language links that he insists was made out of affection. That did not stop a section of social media users from calling it an insult that breached their definition of linguistic decorum. Meanwhile, an IAS officer has drawn criticism for suggesting that students should learn to clean toilets and hostel rooms. A BJP minister faces public ire for remarks against a woman army officer that have been considered Islamophobic. Comedian Kunal Kamra’s “gaddar” jibe against a government functionary refuses to leave him in peace. These are the latest instances of prominent figures venting thoughts that are uncalled-for or avoidable in public—inadvertently or with intent—on the one-way communication lanes that characterise today’s public sphere.

We have also recently seen comedians, politicians, film stars, activists, and influencers on the wrong side of the law because their social messaging, humour, or satire is deemed discriminatory, divisive, polarising, or outright abusive. The result is a polity overwhelmed by innumerable debates on free speech limits and eroding ethics, and courts overcrowded by the likes of Rahul Gandhi, Prem Shukla and Munawar Faruqui, who insist they are victims of deliberate attempts to misinterpret or twist their comments out of context.