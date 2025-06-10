Mumbaikars don't need the rush-hour nemesis

Mumbai's local or suburban rail network is the teeming city’s lifeline. The vital yet perilous tracks bared their dark side on Monday in a tragic accident between Mumbra and Diva.

Thirteen people, hanging on the footboards, fell off two passing trains. Four of them died. The accident happened on a curve that narrowed the gap between the trains and the commuters collided. A mainly north-south, 450-kilometre rail network, one of the oldest and busiest in the world, it ferries 7.5 million commuters daily squeezed like sardines in unbearably hot and sweaty compartments.

The more adventurous hang on for dear life riding to work on the footboards. That’s why it is also among the deadliest networks. From 2005 to 2024, an estimated 51,802 lives were lost — an average of seven deaths every single day. These are not mere numbers but people, delivery workers, office clerks, electricians, and lakhs of others who keep the city running. They leave home every morning not knowing if they will return safely.