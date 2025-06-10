Trump-Musk farce: Egos can chip away at American enterprise

Behind the bravado lies real power. Musk’s companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, and Starlink, have benefited enormously from government contracts—SpaceX alone has received over $20 billion since 2008. A fuming Trump threatened to terminate these deals to save “billions.” Musk impulsively countered, saying he would decommission the Dragon spacecraft that transports astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station.

Though he quickly backtracked, the message was clear: he is willing to use public services as leverage in a personal feud. This is where the drama turns truly dangerous. That a single billionaire can disrupt America’s space programme or potentially affect national defence operations reveals just how fragile this public-private dependency has become.

What once were collective public endeavours—space travel, defence, innovation—are now at the mercy of erratic personalities. The US has no near-term replacement for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 or Dragon capsules, and Musk knows it more than anyone else. The political stakes are no smaller.

Musk has donated nearly $300 million to Republicans in the past year, money the party will sorely miss if he withdraws or, worse, turns it against them. Trump’s inner circle remains tied to regulatory agencies investigating Musk’s companies, from Tesla’s driverless taxis to labour practices. With both men capable of inflicting institutional damage, their unravelling alliance is already spilling beyond rhetoric.

This isn’t just an elite squabble. It’s a warning. When two men with oversized egos and overlapping empires fall out, it’s the public that pays the price. The Trump-Musk drama may play out on social media, but its consequences are real and dangerously far-reaching.